Woman Dies After Water Incident In Beach Haven

Press Release – New Zealand Police

31 December 2020

A woman in her 70s has died following a water incident on Island Bay Road in Beach Haven, Auckland this evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 6:40pm.

The deceased was pulled from the water by members of the public and Ambulance staff attempted to render medical attention, but were unsuccessful.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url