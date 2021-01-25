Updated Info For Kaikohe And Community Testing In Northland

WHANGAREI KAMO 20 Winger Crescent Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA POHE ISLAND Rock N Roll Club Building Off Riverside Drive Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE Refining NZ Visitor Centre

Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

KAIPARA DARGAVILLE Dargaville Hospital

Awakino Road

Dargaville (Portacom at the rear of outpatients) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

FAR NORTH KAITAIA HOSPITAL 29 Redan Road

Kaitaia (Whare at front of the hospital) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH KERIKERI Turner Centre

Cobham Rd (Portacom – please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don’t see nurses outside) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH KAWAKAWA Ngāti Hine Health Trust 2/4 Rayner Street Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 3:00pm

MID NORTH KAIKOHE Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi – GP Clinic 113 Broadway Street BY APPOINTMENT ONLY until further notice. Call 0800 484 006 and hold for reception. You will be triaged, and an appointment made.