Updated Info For Kaikohe And Community Testing In Northland
Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
Info for the Kaikohe community testing centre has been updated (please see table below).
- Please also note that although significant testing is done at GPs and Urgent Care Clinics in Auckland,in Northland we ask the public to seek testing at community based testing centres which is where we have the most testing capacity in that area.
- Demand remains high in Northland and Auckland and we thank the public for their patience.
- For up-to-date information on testing locations in Northland, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub
- For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
- For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
Pop-up CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|WEST
|
HELENSVILLE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Te Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai
|
Mon 25 Jan
10:00am – 5:00pm
Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan
9:00am – 5:00pm
|Walk-In/Drive Thru
|NORTHLAND
|
MANGAWHAI COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir Street, Mangawhai
|
Mon 25 Jan
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Northland CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|WHANGAREI
|
KAMO
20 Winger Crescent
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|WHANGAREI AREA
|
POHE ISLAND
Rock N Roll Club Building
Off Riverside Drive
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|WHANGAREI AREA
|
RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE
Refining NZ Visitor Centre
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|KAIPARA
|
DARGAVILLE
Dargaville Hospital
(Portacom at the rear of outpatients)
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|FAR NORTH
|
KAITAIA HOSPITAL
29 Redan Road
(Whare at front of the hospital)
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|MID NORTH
|
KERIKERI
Turner Centre
(Portacom – please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don’t see nurses outside)
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|MID NORTH
|
KAWAKAWA
Ngāti Hine Health Trust
2/4 Rayner Street
|
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 3:00pm
|MID NORTH
|
KAIKOHE
Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi – GP Clinic
113 Broadway Street
|
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY until further notice.
Call 0800 484 006 and hold for reception.
You will be triaged, and an appointment made.
|HOKIANGA
|
RAWENE
Rawene Hospital
|
Please call before you come to advise you would like a test –
09 405 7709
Metropolitan Auckland CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|NORTH
|
NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
|Walk-In/Drive Thru
|CENTRAL
|
BALMORAL COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
182 Balmoral Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
|WEST
|
WHĀNAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON
Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:00am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:00am – 4:00pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:00am – 2:00pm
|WEST
|
HEALTH NEW LYNN
Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
CLOSED
|SOUTH
|
THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC
25 Druces Road, Wiri
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
Sun 31 Jan
CLOSED
|SOUTH
|
ŌTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara
|
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:00pm
Sat 30 Jan
CLOSED
Sun 31 Jan
10:00am – 2:00pm
