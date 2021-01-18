on The Brand-new Cinema Experience To Be Unveiled In The Eagerly Anticipated Ormiston Town Centre

Press Release – Hoyts Cinemas

One of the biggest New Zealand cinema exhibitors HOYTS, has released official renders of what Aucklanders can expect inside the brand-new HOYTS Ormiston, which is set to open this March.

Inside the jaw-dropping multi-million-dollar build, movie-goers will experience 8 auditoriums and a host of exciting new features that completely transforms the classic cinema outing including:

Extra-comfy recliners in all auditoriums boasting extra leg room and wider seating – offered at the same standard ticket price

Two Xtremescreen auditoriums complete with DOLBY ATMOS surround sound and picture – perfect for the latest thrillers and action blockbusters

In true HOYTS-style, the classic pre-movie ritual has also been flipped. Think your favourite beer or wine paired with gourmet pizza at Artie’s Bar & Café (and yes, you can take them into the cinema with you), or explore Treat City where you can choose your favourite sweet treats in an immersive Candy Bar experience.

‘We are incredibly excited to expand our cinema offering in New Zealand once again’ said CEO of The HOYTS Group Damian Keogh. ‘While we have seen plenty of challenges within the cinema industry in the last year, HOYTS Ormiston really showcases our commitment to the movie-going experience in Auckland’.

The site opens alongside the second phase of the Ormiston Town Centre build this March. Guests are encouraged to like HOYTS Ormiston on Facebook for the latest updates and exclusive HOYTS Rewards offers.

