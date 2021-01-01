Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Welcomes 2021

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland led the world’s New Year’s Eve celebrations with lighting and fireworks displays from the region’s iconic landmarks, with tens of thousands of people gathering to watch and look forward to 2021.

Auckland’s midnight moment was broadcast live on TVNZ around New Zealand and the world via syndication to international media outlets. With many global cities celebrating differently this year due to COVID-19, Auckland’s celebrations are expected to generate even greater international attention.

Leading into the midnight moment, as part of the TVNZ Year in Review show, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a message thanking New Zealand’s Team of Five Million and wishing everyone Happy New Year – ngā mihi o te tau hou.

SkyCity’s Sky Tower and Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge brought in the New Year with spectacular five-minute fireworks and lighting show, coordinated with Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum. A special feature of the Harbour Bridge lighting was the addition of 40 search lights that added a special dimension to the show.

People gathered at various vantage points across the region to view the displays, with many coming into the central city to enjoy restaurants, bars and events, and free entertainment at the America’s Cup Race Village.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url