Summer Concert Tour Announces New Artists

Greenstone Entertainment, promoters of the upcoming Summer Concert Tour, have today announced that three new artists will join Gin Wigmore and Dragon as part of their January 2021 line-up. Three iconic kiwi acts in The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor will be taking to the stage across the 3 shows in Queenstown, Taupo and Whitianga in late January 2021.

Due to the changing situation in Australia, The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX, are no longer able to come across to New Zealand, but are committed to performing at the Summer Concert Tour in future years.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says “We send our best wishes to everyone in The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX, along with their families at this difficult time and completely understand that their health, safety and wellbeing must take priority in these unprecedented times. As a country, we have all done an exceptional job! We are now in the unique position of being able to get together with family and friends and enjoy the incredible line up of artists in three of New Zealand’s most popular holiday locations, Queenstown, Taupo and Whitianga!”

“2020 has been a very challenging year for all of us and to some extent It has been a “wait and see” approach. Today we are delighted to confirm that the “show must go on“ and that we’d like to reassure all our fans that the Summer Concert Tour is going ahead as planned with the addition of The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor set to join Dragon and Gin Wigmore, along with thousands of concert goers”.

Amanda continues “We know it’s been tough for many in 2020, so we continue to offer great value for money for a full day of live music entertainment with local’s tickets only $115 and other tickets starting from $125 through our website. This works out to be around only $25 per act. This is a great way to get family and friends together again and we can’t wait to see thousands of happy, smiling faces enjoying themselves at one of the shows.”

With its unique afternoon atmosphere, the concerts will take place in the iconic New Zealand summer holiday locations of Queenstown on Sat 23 Jan, Taupo on Sat 30 Jan and Whitianga on Sun 31 Jan.

GIN WIGMORE is well known for her raspy and unique voice, and will have her kiwi fans on their feet to some of her unmistakable tunes such as Black Sheep, Oh My, Hey Ho and I Do. These are just a few of the songs from albums like Holy Smoke, Blood To Bone and Gravel & Wine, all of which have peaked at No 1 on the NZ Album charts and helped place Holy Smoke in the Top 50 Best Of All Time Albums in New Zealand.

DRAGON are the epitome of New Zealand rock as we know it. The tens of thousands of fans who come to one of the shows will get to sing their lungs out to the songs we all know and love like April Sun In Cuba, Are You Old Enough and Young Years to name but a few.

THE JORDAN LUCK BAND are a wish list of players, handpicked and designed by legend Jordan Luck to bring to the masses his iconic songs from The Exponents era including the likes of NZ Top 40 hits Victoria, Why Does Love Do The To Me, Who Loves Who The Most and I’ll Say Goodbye.

STELLAR*, with their unique kiwi blend of rock and electronica have cranked up 20 years of timeless classics with hits like Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl and All It Takes having had a whopping 64 weeks in the NZ Top 40 singles charts across the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

HELLO SAILOR are a true kiwi favourite having built a huge following around the New Zealand pub and club circuit in the late 70’s and beyond, with kiwi classics such as Gutter Black, Blue Lady and Billy Bold, just a few of their hits, many of which have featured in the NZ Top 40 singles charts.

Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery – Saturday January 23rd 2021

Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre – Saturday January 30th 2021 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways Arena – Sunday January 31st 2021 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)

