Summer Concert Tour 2021 Kicks Off In Queenstown

Queenstown was the place to be for the 11th running of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, the first of three shows in the annual Summer Concert Tour, this year starring an all kiwi line up of Gin Wigmore, Dragon, The Jordan Luck Band, stellar* and Hello Sailor.

Taking up the unique opportunity we have in New Zealand to get together with friends and family and enjoy live outdoor music festivals again, over 10,000 fans took the chance to get their dancing shoes out, and best singing voices on, to make the most of a classic warm and sunny kiwi summer afternoon.

Getting the day underway was Rock Formation Trusts local band, HAVEN, with organisers giving them the chance to perform in front of a crowd the size of which they wouldn’t normally have the chance to do.

All performing as part of the Summer Concert Tour for the first time, the first main act of the day was Hello Sailor, a true kiwi favourite. Having built a huge following around New Zealand in the late 70’s and beyond, their kiwi classics included such hits like Gutter Black, Blue Lady and Billy Bold .

Next up was stellar*. Featuring their original band line up that released their first single back in 1998, (Boh Runga, Andrew Maclaren, Kurt Shanks and Chris van de Geer), they punched out their unique kiwi blend of rock and electronica with timeless classics Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl and All It Takes .

By then the afternoon was well underway, and taking to the stage THE JORDAN LUCK BAND, headed by Jordan Luck of Exponents fame, had the crowd rocking to a wealth of iconic kiwi anthems including Victoria, Why Does Love Do This To Me, Who Loves Who The Most and I’ll Say Goodbye.

As the show rolled into the late afternoon and early evening, fans geared up for the final two acts of the day.

Having not played live for over 9 months, DRAGON were sure to live up to their reputation of being the epitome of New Zealand rock, with songs we all know and love, such as April Sun In Cuba, Are You Old Enough and Young Years forming part of their set list.

Multiple music award winner, Gin Wigmore, best known for her raspy and unique voice, completes the day with a repertoire of her unmistakable songs that everyone wants to hear including Hey Ho, Kill Of The Night and Man Like That.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment comments, “We are in a fortunate and unique position here in New Zealand, and with Kiwis hunger to be out there and enjoying live music events and other activities over the summer, todays show is a testament to just how lucky we all are. We take great pride in delivering an awesome experience for our fans, and as we move the tour to the North Island for our remaining two shows in Taupo and Whitianga next weekend, we hope those who haven’t already bought a ticket will do so and come along for a great summer’s day out”.

