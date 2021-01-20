SPCA Calls For Animal Lovers To Collect For Annual Street Appeal

Press Release – SPCA

SPCA is calling for big-hearted Kiwis across New Zealand to collect much-needed funds for animals during their 2021 Annual Street Appeal in March.

Hundreds of animal-loving volunteers will take to the streets between March 1-7 to raise funds for New Zealand’s sick, abandoned, and abused animals. SPCA’s Street Appeal is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for animals in need. SPCA was fortunate last year to be able to hold their annual fundraising drive just weeks before the country went into the first lockdown.

This year, volunteers in 25 towns and cities across the country will be taking part, with 1000 volunteers needed in Auckland alone. SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says volunteers are the lifeblood of the organisation and she has no doubt that animal lovers will not only donate their time to collect for SPCA, but donate generously as well.

“We are so fortunate to have a wonderful network of people throughout New Zealand who donate their time year after year to collect for us, however we do need more people to join the team in 2021.”

Signing up for two hours of collecting makes a lifetime of difference for neglected and injured animals across the country. Pets are welcome to join in on the fun, with dogs, goats, horses, and even a llama and a chicken accompanying their owners in the past and taking part to encourage donations from generous Kiwis.

SPCA is the only New Zealand charity entrusted to uphold animal welfare law and has the power to prosecute those who offend against animals. SPCA protects tens of thousands of animals every year, and relies entirely on the generosity of New Zealanders to do their critical work saving the lives of animals.

Donations help SPCA Inspectors rescue animals, give them love, care, provide a warm bed at SPCA shelters, give them critical medicine and veterinary support, and help them find new homes.

Participating towns and cities:

Auckland

Ashburton

Central Otago (Wanaka, Queenstown, Alexandra, Cromwell)

Christchurch

Dunedin

Gisborne

Greymouth

Hamilton

Hastings

Invercargill

Levin

Masterton

Nelson

Palmerston North

Renwick (Marlborough)

Rotorua

Taupo

Tauranga

Waikanae

Wellington

Whanganui

Whangarei

Volunteers can register at: www.spca.nz

SPCA’s Annual Street Appeal is proudly supported by The Coffee Club.

