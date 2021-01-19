SLSNR Weekend Summary 16/17 January

Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Summary – Saturday 16 January

Pakiri lifeguards started the day with an assist after a boat capsized at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded in an IRB and helped the three members of public who had been on board the boat, return to shore safely.

Around mid-afternoon RWC North Shore was asked to respond to an incident at ‘Billy Goat Point’ on Motutapu Island, where a boat with two people on board a boat was sinking. The Rescue Water Craft reached the incident scene after a Coastguard boat had already arrived but assisted Coastguard with the operation.

Shortly before 6pm Ruakaka rang SurfCom requesting an ambulance for a male who had dislocated his shoulder. Lifeguards kept the patient comfortable until the ambulance arrived and took them to hospital.

Raglan also had a major first-aid after a surfer received a gash to the face from his surfboard. Lifeguards dressed the wound and sent the patient to the local medical centre to get stitches.

The third major first-aid was at Waipu Cove after a swimmer and surfer collided in the water; the swimmer was left with severe bruising to their back. After being assessed by lifeguards the patient was advised to visit a doctor if their pain or bruising worsened. Waipu Cove performed a rescue of three young girls who had paddled out approximately 1.5km on an inflatable paddle board.

Statistics – 16 January

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 2 No. of minor first aids 16 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 187 No. of number involved 1349 No. of peak head count 8054 No. of hours worked 1403.8

Summary – Sunday 17 January

Sunday was a quiet day for our lifeguards around the region with very few incidents or disturbances occurring.

Mangawhai responded to a boat drifting offshore with a young adult male who had major lacerations to his right leg which got caught in the propeller. Mangawhai IRB responded and assisted, supporting the patient until HeliMed could winch them out. Another crew member later went into shock on the vessel and the IRB assisted Coastguard CIRCA rescue to bring them ashore where they were assessed by a paramedic.

Long Bay guards successfully conducted a search for a three-year-old who went missing onshore in the reserve.

Statistics – 17 January

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 11 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 160 No. of number involved 760 No. of peak head count 5327 No. of hours worked 2199

Statistics for weekend 16-17 January

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 27 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 347 No. of number involved 2109 No. of peak head count 13381 No. of hours worked 3602.8

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url