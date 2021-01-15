on Serious Crash – Titirangi Road, New Lynn

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Titirangi Road, New Lynn.

This was reported around 12.08pm.

The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries and is being taken to North Shore Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will examine the scene.

A section of Titirangi Road is currently closed, near the intersections with Willerton Ave and Northall Road.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays while Police conduct their enquiries at the scene.

