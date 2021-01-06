on Serious Crash On Te Henga Road, Waitākere

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a single vehicle on Te Henga Road, Waitākere.

Police were called just after 12.40pm where the vehicle had reportedly rolled.

One of the vehicle’s occupants has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Three other occupants in the vehicle have sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

A section of Te Henga Road, near Falls Road has been closed and motorists in the area are advised to expect some delays.

