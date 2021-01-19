Comments Off on Serious Crash – Bucklands Beach Road

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a serious crash between two vehicles on Bucklands Beach Road in east Auckland.

Police were called around 3.30pm where the vehicles have reportedly collided head on.

Four people from both vehicles have been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Their statuses are:

Two have suffered serious injuries

Two have suffered moderate injuries

Bucklands Beach road is currently closed between Cherry Road and Gills Road with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will examine the scene.

Motorists travelling in the area are advised to expect some delays with current diversions.

The scene will be cleared once our enquiries are completed at the scene.

