Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery At Manurewa Dairy

Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a Manurewa dairy 18 January evening.

Two offenders entered the dairy on Halsey Road at around 6.30pm (18 January) presented a firearm at the owner, and stole cash and cigarettes.

Before leaving the scene in a car, one of the offenders shot the dairy owner in the leg.

Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening and he was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Halsey Road area around the time of the robbery and may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote event number P045186374.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

