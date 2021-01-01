on Person Dies In New Windsor Fire

Comments Off on Person Dies In New Windsor Fire

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died in a house fire in New Windsor, Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Mulgan St around 5:43 this morning.

Further details regarding the deceased cannot be provided until formal identification and next of kin notifications have taken place.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.

Police will be working at the scene today with FENZ investigators.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url