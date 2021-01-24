Papakura’s Local Realty Leads Century 21 Awards

Press Release – Century 21 New Zealand

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its real estate winners for the fourth quarter of 2020, which saw its high-energy Papakura franchise take out some key awards.

“Franchise owners Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon only opened Century 21 Local Realty in late 2019. The team had an incredible first year in and around Papakura and have now played a starring role in Century 21’s latest awards,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.



Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Local Realty won Top Office for the Quarter for both (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold), while Local Realty salesperson Kevin Ratnayake won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. He was also a Diamond sales award recipient, as were Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon.

Local Realty sales stars Ishan Sikka, Anjali Amarasinghe, Kanwar Dhillon and Aman Kaushal also featured in fourth quarterly awards. At the same time, Local Realty won Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements).

Also featuring prominently in Century 21’s first quarter awards was Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington Central. Alen Moshi took out Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units and won a Diamond sales award. The Moshi Group’s Jeh Wasti also received a Diamond award.

The Platinum sales award went to Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly).

Gold Awards went to Winson He (Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Auckland); Rod Hull (Century 21 Platinum, Tuakau); Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Eli Gadsby (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); and Ishan Sikka (Local Realty, Papakura).

Silver Awards went to Anjali Amarasinghe and Kanwar Dhillon (Local Realty, Papakura); Dominic Fa’anoi (The Moshi Group, Wellington); Alan Young (Century 21 Sunrise Realty, Meadowlands); Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier, Palmerston North); and Patrick Barry (Century 21 Premier, Turangi).

“Century 21 in Turangi received huge publicity early in the fourth quarter, after Patrick Barry sold a former ‘hydro house’ for 137% more than what the vendor had paid in 2017. In fact, 2020 saw some huge price lifts, particularly among our regions and small towns,” says Ms Mayne.

Bronze Awards went to Barbara Craig (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); Rebecca Fraser and Gaile Para (Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu); Gary Matthews (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); and Aman Kaushal (Local Realty, Papakura).

Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 was awarded to Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany. At the same time at Edwards Realty, Vicki Southgate won Property Manager of the Quarter, Annette Edwards received the Quality Service Award, and the Recognition Award went to Nidhi Chadha.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Molly Johnson (Premier, Turangi) and Personal/Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Emma Hey of Stevens Realty, Mangakino.

“The fourth quarter saw a General Election and property listings incredibly limited. Nonetheless, Century 21’s salespeople and franchises continued to excel, delivering great outcomes for buyers and sellers alike. 2021 is now off to a flying start,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url