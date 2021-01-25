Press Release – Joint Media Statement

Northland and Metropolitan Auckland DHBs increase COVID-19 testing capacity;

Additional community testing centres open in Mangawhai and Helensville

Community testing capacity in Northland and Auckland has been rapidly expanded in response to strong public demand.

Two additional pop up testing centres are open today in Helensville and Mangawhai and opening hours at all of the existing community testing centres in Northland and Auckland have been extended. (For locations and opening hours see the table below.)

17 testing centres are open in Northland and Auckland today, in addition to testing that is also taking place at GPs and Urgent Care Clinics.

The pop-up testing centre in Helensville opened at 10am and there has been a strong response from the community. Additional staff have been deployed to keep things running smoothly and extra staff are on standby. The Mangawhai pop-up testing centre opened at midday.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Fepulea’I Margie Apa said the additional capacity stretches from Kaitaia to Wiri and thanked everyone involved for their rapid response.

“I want to thank Northlanders and Aucklanders for their quick response. Our testing centres have been busy since the new case was announced and we expect this to continue through today,” she says.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank our colleagues in community testing centres and primary care across Northland and Auckland who are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone who needs a test receives one.

“We have contained previous outbreaks through a whole of community approach to combating the pandemic and I encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant.”

As we have seen with previous community cases COVID-19 is a tricky virus and it’s up to everyone to take simple actions to keep New Zealand safe.

Turn on Bluetooth in the NZ COVID Tracer app and scan QR codes wherever you go. Turning on Bluetooth functionality will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19.

Everyone in New Zealand can do their bit by remaining vigilant – stay home if you are sick and seek advice on getting a test, wash and dry your hands, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.

Information for people seeking a COVID-19 test

Only people who were at the premises listed on the Ministry of Health website around the times stated, need to isolate, contact Healthline and get tested.

If you were not at one of these premises and you do not have any symptoms you do not need to be tested. If you are feeling unwell call Healthline on 0800 358 5453

The key messages for people who were at these premises around the times stated:

Isolate away from others, and remain isolated until they have a negative test

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453

Get tested

Please be kind to each other and help the public health team focus on the testing that needs to be done today.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Northland, visit www.northlanddhb.org.nz

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

Pop-up CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WEST HELENSVILLE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Te Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai Mon 25 Jan 10:00am – 5:00pm Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan 9:00am – 5:00pm Walk-In/Drive Thru NORTHLAND MANGAWHAI COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir Street, Mangawhai Mon 25 Jan 12:00pm – 6:00pm Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan 8:30am – 4:30pm

Northland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WHANGAREI KAMO 20 Winger Crescent Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm WHANGAREI AREA POHE ISLAND Rock N Roll Club Building Off Riverside Drive Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm WHANGAREI AREA RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE Refining NZ Visitor Centre

Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm KAIPARA DARGAVILLE Dargaville Hospital

Awakino Road

Dargaville (Portacom at the rear of outpatients) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm FAR NORTH KAITAIA HOSPITAL 29 Redan Road

Kaitaia (Whare at front of the hospital) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm MID NORTH KERIKERI Turner Centre

Cobham Rd (Portacom – please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don’t see nurses outside) Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 4:00pm MID NORTH KAWAKAWA Ngāti Hine Health Trust 2/4 Rayner Street Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 9:00am – 3:00pm MID NORTH KAIKOHE Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi – GP Clinic 113 Broadway Street By appointment only – phone 0800 484 006 then select Option 2 HOKIANGA RAWENE Rawene Hospital Please call before you come to advise you would like a test – 09 405 7709

Metropolitan Auckland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

NORTH NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd Mon 25 Jan 8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:30am – 4:30pm Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan 8:30am – 2:30pm Walk-In/Drive Thru CENTRAL BALMORAL COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 182 Balmoral Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024 Mon 25 Jan 8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:30am – 4:30pm Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan 8:30am – 2:30pm WEST WHĀNAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson Mon 25 Jan 8:00am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:00am – 4:00pm Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan 8:00am – 2:00pm WEST HEALTH NEW LYNN Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn Mon 25 Jan 8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:30am – 4:30pm Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan CLOSED SOUTH THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC 25 Druces Road, Wiri Mon 25 Jan 8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:30am – 4:30pm Sat 30 Jan 8:30am – 2:30pm Sun 31 Jan CLOSED SOUTH ŌTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara Mon 25 Jan 8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours) Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan 8:30am – 4:00pm Sat 30 Jan CLOSED Sun 31 Jan 10:00am – 2:00pm

