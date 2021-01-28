Comments Off on Monitoring T2 Lane Outside Albany Senior High School Begins Soon

Press Release – Auckland Transport

From Monday 8 February 2021, Auckland Transport (AT) will begin remote monitoring the existing transit (T2) lane (north-bound) outside Albany Senior High School on Albany Highway.

CCTV cameras have been installed to allow remote monitoring during the lane’s operating hours of 7am-10am and 3pm-7pm, Monday to Friday.

Drivers who use the lane incorrectly will receive a warning letter before enforcement starts on Monday, 8 February. Drivers using the lane incorrectly will receive a $150 infringement fine.

Incorrect use of the lane includes:

Single occupancy vehicles using the lane during its hours of operation;

For more than 50 metres before turning.

Outside the hours of operation, the lane is available for use by all traffic, including single occupancy cars.

“Auckland Transport’s role is to provide a safe and efficient transport network that keeps people and freight moving,” says John Strawbridge, Group Manager, Parking Services and Compliance.

“The demand for transport in Auckland keeps growing butthe capacity of our roads is constrainedbythe space available.

“One of the ways we managethis is by providingways for the same road space to carry more people, like converting a general traffic lane to a bus or transit lane.”

John Strawbridge says remote monitoring of bus and transit lanes allows Auckland Transport to provide a more consistent way to enforce the rules without the need for staff to stand at the side of the road for long periods.

“Lanes such as Khyber Pass in Newmarket that are high frequency / high volume attain over a 99 per cent compliance ratio. Great work Auckland.”

He says warning letters are an important part of how AT communicates to people who are using bus and transit lanes incorrectly, as they give advice on the correct way to use the lanes.

In the case of Albany Highway outside the Albany Senior High School, warning letters will be issued between Monday, 11 January and Friday, 29 January 2021.

