Metro Auckland Testing Network Responds To Two New Border-related COVID-19 Cases

In light of yesterday’s two positive COVID-19 cases, two additional pop-up testing stations have immediately been stood up and are open this morning at Orewa and Albany.

The Orewa testing station is at Victoria Eaves Park and is open from 9.30am-4pm this Thursday 28 and Friday 29 January.

The Albany testing station is at Car Park B North Harbour Stadium and is open from 8am-8pm this Thursday 28 and Friday 29 January. Exact details for the Orewa and Albany pop-up testing stations can be found here.

A list of the places visited by the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases can be found here. People who have visited those locations during the relevant time period and anyone in Auckland with symptoms, are asked to stay home and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain at home until they receive their result.

Regular COVID-19 testing stations in Northcote, Henderson, New Lynn, Balmoral, Otara and Wiri remain open, exact details can be found here. You can also get tested at urgent care centres or at your GP. However, you cannot get tested at hospital emergency departments.

Between Sunday and Wednesday evening, 11,824 tests from Auckland have been processed, with 11,822 returning negative results. The two positives results yesterday are from people with a close link to the border. Although not yet confirmed, the border link is an encouraging sign that this is not a case of community transmission.

Health officials want to remind people in Auckland to continue to seek health care if needed.

“We do not want you to delay any medical care you need,” says Waitematā District Health Board chief executive, Dr Dale Bramley.

“Public hospitals, including North Shore, Waitakere, Auckland City and Middlemore hospitals, continue to function as normal and remain safe. Please continue to attend your hospital and GP appointments as needed.”

“In association with other district health boards in the wider Auckland area, Waitematā DHB will continue to support community testing stations. Station teams are managing well this morning and working as quickly as possible to test attendees.” says Dr Bramley.

To cater for extra testing capacity, traffic management is in place and portaloos, sunblock, water and snacks are being provided at testing stations on the North Shore. Pastoral support is also being offered at the North Shore sites with Public Health Nurses and social workers checking on people’s welfare as they queue.

“Let’s all work together to keep New Zealand COVID-19 free. Please, get tested, follow Ministry of Health guidelines and be kind.”

At Alert Level 1:

Stay home if you’re unwell and get tested by calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app and enable Bluetooth tracing. Check that you have Bluetooth tracing enabled on the dashboard of the NZ COVID Tracer app. If you don’t, please turn it on. If you don’t have the NZ COVID Tracer app, please keep a record of where you’ve been.

Practice good hygiene (includes washing your hands often and coughing into your elbow).

Regularly clean high touch surfaces.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

