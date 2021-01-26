Lawson To Make Special Guest Driving Appearance At Big Auckland Kart Meeting This Weekend

Press Release – KartSport New Zealand

The KartSport Auckland club has been welcoming the country’s top kart racers to its annual City of Sails’ two-day challenge meeting over the Auckland Anniversary long weekend at the end of January for close on 50 years now.

This weekend, at the Pool & Spa Maintenance-sponsored 2021 City of Sails event, however, the club will get to host the return to his racing roots of one of the world’s best young up-and-coming racing drivers, New Zealand’s own Liam Lawson.

Last year Red Bull-contracted Lawson, 18, from Pukekohe, finished fifth in the FIA Formula 3 championship. This year he is set to return to Europe next month to contest the 2021 FIA Formula 2 championship as well as Germany’s revamped – now GT3 sportscar-based – DTM series.

That puts the former Toyota Racing Series and NZ Formula Ford champion in elite company on the world stage.

Yet come Saturday and Sunday he will be back where it all started – behind the wheel of a kart at a track like KartSport Auckland’s Giltrap Group Raceway at Rangimatariki Rosebank Park Domain in Auckland’s inner-west.

Which, as it turns out, is fine by Lawson, who got his career start in karts (at the tender age of 7) and who – before the move ‘up the ladder’ to cars at just 13 years of age in 2015, had already won two National karting titles, the NZ Junior Restricted class one at the 2014 National Sprint Championships meeting that Easter, and the 2014 Junior Restricted title at the NZ Schools’ Championships meeting a couple of months later.

“I loved karting growing up so this is just an awesome opportunity to have another go,’ Lawson said this week. “Karting is one of the best things a racing driver can do for fitness. No matter how much you train, if you haven’t been in a kart in a while it is a lot a work!

Running Lawson in two classes – 125 cc Rotax Max Light and 125ccc Rotax DD2 – at the City of Sails meeting this weekend is multi-time NZ Sprint Kart class title holder and representative Josh Hart from Hamilton.

Hart spent almost a decade himself running drivers in championship events in Europe before returning home and setting up a kart preparation and driver training business under the Josh Hart Racing banner here. He also now sells and services a line of Hart-branded karts, which he will run Lawson in this weekend.

With 130 entries this year’s Pool & Spa Maintenance Ltd City of Sails two-day challenge kart race meeting was already shaping up to be one of host club KartSport Auckland’s biggest in recent years so one more – particularly a driver of the calibre and mana of Liam Lawson – was never going to be a problem to accommodate says KartSport Auckland club president, Darren Johnson.

“Honestly,” said Johnson on Monday,” we would have been over the moon just having Liam turn up, sign some autographs and – perhaps – spend some time with our younger drivers. To have him actually compete – not just in one class either, but in two – really is next level and a mark if you like, of the man.”

Johnson stresses that spectators are welcome at any KartSport Auckland meeting at Giltrap Group Raceway and entry is free.

There will be action on track from 9:00am both days this weekend with qualifying and heats for all 10 classes on Saturday and Pre-Finals and Finals on Sunday.

