Kiwi Developers Produce Record Breaking Year

In a year most people want to forget, townhouse developer Williams Corporation produced their best year yet, recording $314,188,000 worth of property sales in 12 months.

2020 Results

2019 2020 % Change Homes Settled* 154 274 78% Unconditional Sales** 253 577 128% Total Sales Value $314m

*Homes built and handed over to purchaser in 2020

** 2020 Unconditional sales will be built for delivery in 2021. This figure does not include settled homes.

New Zealand townhouse development company Williams Corporation has finished 2020 on a high after completing 12 exceptional months of sales.

In a year disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns, Williams Corporation still managed to hand over the keys to 274 homes, including 230 in Christchurch and 44 in Auckland.

Matthew Horncastle, Managing Director of Williams Corporation said “2020 was a tough year, with a number of disruptions, but we have always been focused on innovating our build schedules to ensure we are consistently finishing our developments on time. We completed 274 homes which is a great result, but next year is going to be even bigger as our delivery schedule is now consistently less than 12 months.”

Williams Corporation is an infill developer, meaning they locate existing old run-down homes in good locations and replace them with brand new homes for an affordable price point that is appealing to the first home buyer market, along with investors.

Blair Chappell, Managing Director of Williams Corporation said “We are really proud of what we are achieving for New Zealand home ownership. We are seeing extraordinary growth in property prices at the moment, so our goal to build affordable, centrally located homes in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch is really resonating with Kiwis. To be able to purchase a brand new home in Auckland for $545,000 right now is really attractive when most homes are going for close to $1million.

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the company, after the sales team sold 577 homes in 12 months. Blair said they will be aiming to construct and hand over the keys to the majority of those homes to their owners in 2021. “That is the most exciting part about our job, seeing people’s faces when they get the keys to their home. One of our recent Christchurch customers had dreamed about it since school, and not even his parents had been able to own their own home, so to be able to help Kiwis achieve their dreams is really satisfying for our team”.

Matthew is also really proud of the people in his team. “We now employ a team of approx. 50 people, along with contracting a huge network of builders and tradespeople who deliver our homes in Auckland, Wellington & Christchurch. These contractors are also now really prospering as part of our success, so to be able to support hundreds of families throughout New Zealand in such a tough year means a lot, and just motivates us to keep pushing forward!”

