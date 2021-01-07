Incident On Queens Road, Panmure
New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at an incident on Queens Road, Panmure where a person has sustained serious injuries.
This was reported to Police before 5pm.
The person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.
At this early stage it appears an altercation has occurred outside a commercial premise between two people.
Police are currently at the scene making enquiries to establish the full set of circumstances of what has occurred.
A section of Queens Road has been closed while those enquiries are carried out.
At this stage there is no further information available.
