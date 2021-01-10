Francis Flies To Victory In World Cup Qualifier

Press Release – NZ Equestrian



Annabel Francis and her German-import La Quinara flying to victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier in Dannevirke this afternoon. PHoto by Kerry Marshall/KAMPIC

Taupo teen Annabel Francis has added another solid win to her tally with victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier at the MetalForm Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Showjumping Championships in Dannevirke this afternoon.

Ten lined up to be challenged by course designer Roger Laplanche in the last qualifier of New Zealand’s highest-ranking series, with the final next weekend in Auckland.

Clear rounds came from Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) aboard her former eventer Henton Faberge, series leader Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) aboard Windermere Cappuccino and Melody Matheson (Havelock North) on Cortaflex Graffiti MH. Five combinations sat on four faults apiece including Annabel and her mounts La Quinara, who had a rail at the first jump, and Carado GHP, her nominated horse for the very valuable series points.

In the second round, only Annabel and La Quinara managed to leave everything up. “My plan was for a fast clear to put the pressure on the others and we did just that,” said 18-year-old Annabel. “She is so brave and has so much scope. I wasn’t sure I had done enough at the end of our round given there were three very good combinations to follow us.”

Earlier in the round Annabel had opted to retire aboard Carado GHP. “It just wasn’t his day.”

However, the day certainly belonged to the 12-year-old German-import La Quinara who also won the Haupouri Best First Year World Cup Horse. “I bought her three years ago when she was quite green, so she has really stepped up. More experience will just make her better.”

This is Annabel’s second World Cup qualifier win aboard La Quinara. “It is very special to win again. I love working hard and getting good results like this.”

Annabel will now talk to her trainer Jeff McVean before deciding on her plans for next week’s final. Her victory today topped off a great show for Annabel who also won the 1.4m yesterday aboard La Quinara.

Roger Laplanche’s course had ridden well but had a few lines that proved too challenging for some.

The winner of the New Zealand league, which culminates with the final next weekend, usually has the chance to represent the nation at the Longines FEI World Cup Final which is scheduled to be held March 31-April 5, 2021, in Gothenburg Sweden, but with a global pandemic whether it goes ahead or not is uncertain.

Results –

Showjumping, POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier (sponsored by MetalForm): Annabel Francis (Taupo) La Quinara 1, Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) Henton Faberge 2, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Graffiti MH 3, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette 4, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z 5, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 6

POLi Payments FEI World Cup leaderboard (after five rounds – best four to count): Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) 72 points 1, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 62 points 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) 61 points 3, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) 55 points 4, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) 46 points 5, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) 45 points 6, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) 40 points 7, Samantha McIntosh (Cambridge) 31 points 8, Simon Wilson (Waipukurau) 27 points 9, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) 26 points 10.

Haupouri Best First Year World Cup Horse: Annabel Francis (Taupo) La Quinara.

Best presented World Cup Horse: Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana.

Country TV John Gilliland Memorial Pony Grand Prix: Tessa Mason (Napier) Mr Acho 1, Georgie Wilson (Kinloch) Showtym Boss 2, Madison Jackson (Auckland) Rednalhgih Cowan 3, Clementine Coates (Hawke’s Bay) Vapour Trail NZPH 4, Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Foxdens Merlot 5, Grace Stevenson (Hastings) Moose 6.

FMG Young Rider Series (sponsored by NZPH): Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 1, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Cherokee NZPH 2, Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) Henton Faberge 3, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) Centino 4, Brigitte Smith (Taihape) HR Lanardo 5, Peita Milne (Nelson) Ngahiwi Warrior 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series (sponsored by Horton Transport): Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 1, Sam Whale (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour 2, Sophie Fourie (Taranaki) Budgie 3, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Showtime 4, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Euro Champagne 5, Mandy Illston (Masterton) Iguazu 6.

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider Series: Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Wenrose Vertigo 1, Anna Nalder (Cust) Icebreaker II 2, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 3, Madison Smith (Cambridge) Biarritz 4, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) My Sassy Cat 5, Lilly Carpenter (Taihape) Kinnordy Rhani 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Kaleigh Kent (Otane) Double J Sponge Bob Square Pants 1, Georgina Forsyth (Clevedon) Catapult Xtreme 2, Jo Andrews (Otaki) Coco Petite 3, Charlotte Gray (Levin) Bridgemere Havana 4, Brent Anderson (Taranaki) Detailed MSH 5, Bryar Kirkeby (Taupo) HNS Pintado Invitto 6.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old: Sam Whale (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour 1, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Chesall 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Chic Xtreme 3, Ally Carson (Putaruru) Eye Candy 4, Anna Parsons (Takapau) Snapchat Me 5, Dirk Waldin (Havelock North) LT Holst Cor Blimey 6.

UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane, Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) LV Imprint, Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Banter, Mackenzie Barclay (Taupo) Corolitta ECPH, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Helen, Makayla White (Hastings) Kiwi Princess and Jesse Linton (Hastings) Keltern William =1.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Louise Bowie (Pahiatua) Kiwi Embrace, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Royal, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) Takapoto Tinka, Jono Smith (Taupo) SP Victor and Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Typhoon =1.

Main-Events Tertiary Series: Jaime Watters (Feilding) Solstice 1, Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) NW Conrado 2, Meg Rogers (Palmerston North) Corodano 3, Tayler Nalder (Cust) Wall Street II 4, Jenna-Lee Rose (Dannevirke) Silent Witness 5, Samantha Megchelse (New Plymouth) Rata Mill Eclipse 6.

Answer Back Cup (sponsored by McMillan Equine and Forbes and Co Saddlery): Hazel Chetham (Gisborne) Brecon Bach Seal 1, Matilda Richmond-Field (Otane) Goldrush 2, Stashia Dudding (Otane) Nicky 3, Izzy Walkin (Palmerston North) Tukalina 4, Sam Nelson (Havelock North) Good Tune NZPH 4, Charlie Kent (Waipawa) Ataahua Rapture 6.

Kyrewood Park Saddlery Area Teams’ Competition: Taupo (Annabel Francis/LT Holst Elsbeth, Duncan McFarlane/Be Mind NZPH, Briar Burnett-Grant/Fiber Fresh Delphine NZPH) 1, Hawke’s Bay (Kim Best/LT Holst Teacher’s Pet, Kathryn Alabaster/Haupouri Drama NZPH, Alex Loiselle/Haupouri Da Vinci NZPH) 2, Waikato (Ally Carson/Letano, Emily Hayward/Yandoo Lady Gold, Jeremy Whale/DSE Southern Star) 3, Kelso Genetics Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay (Samantha Carrington/Double J Breeze On, Simon Wilson/McMillans Ariados, Robert Steele/LT Holst Bernadette) 4.

Show hunter, ESNZ Show Hunter 12 and under Equitation Series: Vienna Wilson (Kinloch) Ashbury Robin Hood 1, Lily Kent (Waipawa) Ataahua Rapture 2, Sophia Neale (Palmerston North) Sonrise Essence 3, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Puzzle 4, Henry Martin (Wellington) Galaxy Firefly 5.

Float Factory Cat A High Points Series: Emily Oliver (Kapiti Coast) Patui Ataahua 1, Sophia Neale (Palmerston North) Sonrise Essence 2, Isabelle Murrow (Palmerston North) Whistledown Galileo 3, Lucy Oliver (Kapiti Coast) Greyfrairs Dancer 4, Korah Castles (Dannevirke) Sunny Side Up 5.

Fiber Fresh Cat B High Points Series: Hannah McConnell (Tauranga) Billy Blunt 1, Emily Oliver (Kapiti Coast) Summer Fiesta 2, Hollie Falloon (Wairarapa) Sweet Tempo 3, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Puzzle 4, Vienna Wilson (Kinloch) Ashbury Robin Hood 5.

Aniwell Cat C High Points Series: Molly Pike (Cambridge) Oddfella Ngā Rua 1, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Celtic Legend 2, Lyzz Barry (Wanganui) Onetai Cover Girl 3, Sophie Charlton (Hastings) She’s A Puzzle 4, Eilidh Gloyn (Palmerston North) Bombay Sapphire II 5.

Gyro Plastics Junior High Points Series: Isabella Ladbrook (Hawke’s Bay) Whakanui Homebrew 1, Molly Pike (Cambridge) Zig Zag 2, Kitty White (Wairarapa) Tripoli 3, Brendon Terrill (New Plymouth) FIS Outrageous 4, Hazel Jones (Plimmerton) Sancho 5.

Sure Grip Mats Pony Equitation Series: Hollie Falloon (Wairarapa) Sweet Tempo 1, Lyzz Barry (Wanganui) Onetai Cover Girl 2, Eilidh Gloyn (Palmerston North) Bombay Sapphire II 3, Abe Baker (Raukawa) Bush Gold 4, Leah Harre (Pio Pio) Kinglsea Chloe 5.

ESNZ Show Hunter Amateur High Points Series: Jacqui Symes (Waipukurau) Takapoto Sienna 1, Stephie Joustra-Smith (Kinloch) Disney 2, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 3, Lisa Kennedy (Bulls) Steelfix 4, Diana Cottle (Palmerston North) Travino 5.

ESNZ Show Hunter Junior Rider Equitation Series: Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Ponga 1, Hazel Jones (Plimmerton) Sancho 2, Kitty White (Wairarapa) Tripoli 3, Ashley Morrison (Eketahuna) Sophie’s Red 4.

Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation Series: Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 1, Stephie Joustra-Smith (Kinloch) Disney 2, Diana Cottle (Palmerston North) Travino 3, Mandy Illston (Masterton) Arizona Park 4, Rebecca Conole (Masterton) Tripoli 5.

NRM Horse High Points Series: Anna Parsons (Takapau) Snapchat Me 1, Mandy Illston (Masterton) Arizona Park 2, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 3, Gerardine Wood (Taranaki) Burton 4, Brendon Terrill (New Plymouth) FIS Outrageous 5.

For full results, head to www.main-events.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url