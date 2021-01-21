on Five Men Charged With Attempted Murder In Wattle Downs Assault

Comments Off on Five Men Charged With Attempted Murder In Wattle Downs Assault

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have charged five men with Attempted Murder in connection to a serious assault incident in Wattle Downs on December 23, 2020.

This morning, Counties Manukau Police carried out search warrants at multiple addresses in Flat Bush and Papatoetoe.

Five men, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested and charged.

The men are all due to appear this afternoon in the Manukau District Court.

The victim has been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover from serious injuries sustained during the attack.

Police enquiries are ongoing and we are unable to rule out the possibility of further arrests.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url