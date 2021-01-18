Experienced Dental Implant Doctor Opens State Of The Art Dental Clinic In Stonefields, Auckland

Press Release – Glow Dental

Caring, gentle and wise beyond her years. These are just a few of the words that Glow Dental’s patients have used to describe Dr Linda. She has been in practice for six years in Auckland and Christchurch, having studied dentistry at the highly respected University of Otago in Dunedin.

Your Smile, Your Way

Glow Dental’s mission is to give every one of its patients the smile they always dreamed of. To meet this objective, the practice uses a blend of old-fashioned human expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The clinic provides all the usual dental health services, ranging from check-ups and descaling to extractions and root canals. However, Glow Dental’s real specialism is in cosmetic dentistry, or what is sometimes known as a “smile makeover.”

The message from Dr Linda and her team is that cosmetic dentistry is not just for movie stars and that everyone should have a smile they want to share. If you are self-conscious about missing, crooked or discoloured teeth, it can affect every area of your life and wellbeing. A smile makeover can result in a transformation, in every sense of the word.

A Range of Services

So what does a smile makeover entail? That very much depends on your personal needs and circumstances, but the cosmetic dentistry treatments on offer at Glow Dental include the following:

• Whitening stained or discoloured teeth

• Adding veneers to misshapen, damaged or uneven teeth

• Crowns for damaged, fragile or severely discoloured teeth

• Orthodontic treatments for crooked teeth, including braces and Invisalign

• Replacement of old amalgam fillings with modern invisible alternatives

Each person is unique and has his or her own specific dental needs. Dr Linda sits down with every one of her patients to discuss the different options and come up with the specific dental treatment plan that is right for them.

A Safe and Relaxing Environment

Linda and her team made me feel so calm, relaxed and comfortable. I had a filling done, and it was my best experience at the dentist ever.

Adjectives like calm, relaxed and comfortable are not usually associated with a visit to the dentist. Such feedback like this means the world to Dr Linda and her team. The modern facility in the new development on Lunn Avenue feels a world away from dental surgeries of years gone by. Patients can even settle back and watch their movie or boxset of choice on Netflix while they are in the dentist’s chair.

Of course, patient safety is just as important as comfort, especially under current global circumstances. Glow Dental follows the most stringent hygiene rules, as well as government guidelines, to protect the health and safety of both personnel and patients during the COVID19 Pandemic.

