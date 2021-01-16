Eden Park – Victory For The Majority

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

A big shout out to Auckland Council for consenting to six concerts a year at Eden Park which will deliver positive economic, cultural and social benefits for the betterment of Auckland and enable our national stadium to fulfil its purpose and earn financial independence.

“Eden Park has been a cathedral to its fans for over a century as part of our country’s social, sporting and entertainment history and a critical contributor to the wealth, life and vitality of our city, region and nation” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“Now, at last after many false starts and huge expense when minority naysayers were able to shout down the majority, the venue has won consent to go ahead and add more events and attractions that will draw in tens of thousands of visitors and boost hospitality, travel and accommodation businesses hurt by the fallout from the pandemic to support our recovery.

“It’s a great day for the 94 per cent of locals and 91 per cent of businesses who all supported approval for the concerts and great for the country at large,” he said.

“Eden Park will be able to wean itself away from needing Council handouts to function and instead focus on building patronage and revenues to secure its position and long-term viability as one of the best entertainment and sporting arenas anywhere.”

Mr Barnett said the resource consent takes into account the fears voiced by the small group of long-time opponents setting out strict conditions on managing and mitigating any issues relating to crowd, amenities, noise, traffic, transport, lighting and pack ins and pack downs.

“Eden Park is a model citizen with exemplary neighbourhood and community engagement, events and communications programmes running for the locals and a diligent management team. The concerts will only add to the venue’s appeal and our city as a destination drawcard. The decision is one we can shout out loud about.”

