Dramatic Round Robin Racing Unfolds In Auckland

Reflecting on Round Robins so far is like “Goldilocks” in reverse: the third day was too windy, the second day was too light, and the first day delivered ideal sailing conditions.

The first race of Day 3 saw a restart, Southern Ocean-inspired sailing, and a fierce battle between Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli and INEOS TEAM UK, with Ben and his team remaining undefeated after four races. This is impressive, to say the least, considering INEOS TEAM UK struggled to get a single point on the board during December’s ACWS. But, just when we thought that was the big news of the day, RR2 R3 turned from exciting to alarming when American Magic’s PATRIOT capsized, heading into the final leg. Fortunately, everyone was safe following the race-ending crash. The question on everyone’s mind is now: how many boats will be on the starting line on the 22nd.

In the end, the Italians claimed the points, while all sides quickly deployed support to assist the American team. All the points lie with two teams at the end of this first weekend, INEOS TEAM UK is 4-0, and Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli has two wins on the scoreboard.

The PRADA Cup Round Robin series restarts on January 22, 2021, at 1500 NZL. More updates to come as the week unfolds.

