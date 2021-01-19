Day 2 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

Press Release – Waka Ama NZ

18 January 2021

The 32nd Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

That’s day 2 koutou! Another great day here at lake Karāpiro, the wind picked up around midday, but thanks to training, water safety support and paying attention to the conditions; everyone had a fun, safe day of racing.

Our Taitamariki (youngest paddlers from 5-10 years old) had their finals today and over 4000 supporters were crowding lakeside to cheer our crews on. We also had a Tamariki Pāti to celebrate our young paddlers efforts and achievements today, we had kids dance offs, a beatboxer, a youth dance crew from Auckland and a prize giveaway. The kids loved it and so did families.

Tomorrow we have Intermediate paddlers (11-15) and Junior 16s racing our first turn races of the season! These races are a highlight for many, turn races are where we see the skill, teamwork and coordination of crews.

Champ Final Medallists of day 2:

Taitama (Boys) – W12 250 – Champ Final

1st – Tupara – Rahui Pokeka Waka Sports – 1:28.82

2nd – Tai Kotuku – Tai Kotuku Inc – 1:29.80

3rd – Ōtaki-Rangiatea – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:31.09

Taitama (Boys) – W6 250 – Champ Final

1st – 6 Mullets – Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc. – 1:28.58

2nd – Ōtaki – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:29.12

3rd – Hokai – Rahui Pokeka Waka Sports – 1:30.48

Taitamāhine (Girls) – W12 250 – Champ Final

1st – Hinekahurangi-Ariki – Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc. – 1:34.35

2nd – Hineterā – Te Toki Voyaging Trust – 1:43.42

3rd – Mako Magic – Hei Matau Paddlers – 1:51.12

Taitamāhine (Girls) – W6 250 – Champ Final

1st – Korimako – Aniuwaru ki Porirua Waka Ama Ropu Inc – 1:35.52

2nd – Rangiatea – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:37.97

3rd – Mako – Hei Matau Paddlers – 1:49.45

