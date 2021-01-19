Day 2 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals
18 January 2021
The 32nd Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals
That’s day 2 koutou! Another great day here at lake Karāpiro, the wind picked up around midday, but thanks to training, water safety support and paying attention to the conditions; everyone had a fun, safe day of racing.
Our Taitamariki (youngest paddlers from 5-10 years old) had their finals today and over 4000 supporters were crowding lakeside to cheer our crews on. We also had a Tamariki Pāti to celebrate our young paddlers efforts and achievements today, we had kids dance offs, a beatboxer, a youth dance crew from Auckland and a prize giveaway. The kids loved it and so did families.
Tomorrow we have Intermediate paddlers (11-15) and Junior 16s racing our first turn races of the season! These races are a highlight for many, turn races are where we see the skill, teamwork and coordination of crews.
Champ Final Medallists of day 2:
Taitama (Boys) – W12 250 – Champ Final
1st – Tupara – Rahui Pokeka Waka Sports – 1:28.82
2nd – Tai Kotuku – Tai Kotuku Inc – 1:29.80
3rd – Ōtaki-Rangiatea – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:31.09
Taitama (Boys) – W6 250 – Champ Final
1st – 6 Mullets – Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc. – 1:28.58
2nd – Ōtaki – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:29.12
3rd – Hokai – Rahui Pokeka Waka Sports – 1:30.48
Taitamāhine (Girls) – W12 250 – Champ Final
1st – Hinekahurangi-Ariki – Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc. – 1:34.35
2nd – Hineterā – Te Toki Voyaging Trust – 1:43.42
3rd – Mako Magic – Hei Matau Paddlers – 1:51.12
Taitamāhine (Girls) – W6 250 – Champ Final
1st – Korimako – Aniuwaru ki Porirua Waka Ama Ropu Inc – 1:35.52
2nd – Rangiatea – Otaki Waka Hoe – 1:37.97
3rd – Mako – Hei Matau Paddlers – 1:49.45
