on Cult Wine And Beer Jerk To Host Fog Fest On Saturday 13 February At The Fridge And Flagon

Comments Off on Cult Wine And Beer Jerk To Host Fog Fest On Saturday 13 February At The Fridge And Flagon

Press Release – Cult Wine

Building on the success of previous events Cult Wine is once again teaming up Beer Jerk to host an amazing one-off wine and beer festival in Auckland in just four weeks: FOG FEST!

Fog Fest is a celebration of hazy ales and cloudy wines and will feature New Zealand’s and the world’s best! It is being hosted at The Fridge and Flagon, Beer Jerks HQ and bar which is also home to Cult Corner, Cult Wines’ pop-up Auckland store. Fog Fest will feature over three dozen wines and beers including several Fog Fest exclusives! There will be live music and food from the Auckland Food Truck Collective.

Fog Fest is on from 12 – 4 on Saturday 13 February at Fridge and Flagon. Tickets are $30, include 4 beers or wines, and are available on eventfinda.

Producers will be announced soon on the respective Beer Jerk and Cult Wine Instagram pages as well as the Fog Fest Event Page on Facebook.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url