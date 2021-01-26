on Community Comes Together To Call For Halt To Proposed Lockout

Press Release – Etu NZ

E tū members, whānau and community supporters are coming together on the picket line in a final attempt to win improved working conditions as promised and to halt a proposed lockout, as Lifewise members head into mediation with their employer.

Lifewise, an Auckland faith-based organisation which is a part of the Methodist Mission, is threatening its homecare workers with a lockout in February.

Tomorrow is the final day of picket and strike action before the parties head into mediation on Thursday.

Since mid-2019, E tū Lifewise members have been asking for increased sick and bereavement leave to be incorporated into a first-time collective agreement, along with more secure jobs with decent hours so workers aren’t left struggling to pay their bills from week to week.

Lifewise is refusing to negotiate with E tū members and has issued them with a lockout notice for 10 days in February.

The lockout would force workers into poverty with 10 days without pay.

E tū Lifewise homecare workers have been standing together for change for more than 18 months of bargaining, and they began taking industrial action as a last resort in December 2020.

Originally Lifewise agreed to add additional leave, plus other improved provisions, into a proposed collective agreement, but then reneged on their promises.

Members will be striking and picketing outside the Lifewise offices in Mount Eden tomorrow from 11am-4pm with their communities and whānau.

Supporters and Methodist Church members are invited to join them to unite in sending a final pre-mediation message to Lifewise: stop the lockout of homecare workers, negotiate a fair deal and treat them with respect.

When: Wednesday 27 January

Where: 227 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

Time: 11am-4pm

