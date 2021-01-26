on Collins Outlines Priorities For A Better New Zealand

New Zealand needs to harness the upheaval caused by Covid-19 to drive meaningful change, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

In her State of the Nation speech at the launch of Rotary Auckland’s centenary celebration today, Ms Collins outlined five priority areas where urgent progress is needed for New Zealand to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

“Kiwis deserve real progress. They have sacrificed a lot. The Government now needs to have a plan for rebuilding the economy and creating the jobs people desperately need.

“The cost of further lockdowns would see many more New Zealanders lose their jobs, their businesses or their homes. The Government must do everything it can to protect our country from the harm these new variants of Covid-19 could cause.”

The Government has also failed to deliver for New Zealanders on housing, Ms Collins says.

“Their KiwiBuild failure has been matched by their belief that New Zealanders aspire to be on a shorter state housing waiting list.

“Fewer and fewer Kiwis believe they will ever own their own home. They need action now that will get more houses built and free them from the stranglehold of ever-increasing rents.”

National’s priorities for a better New Zealand are:

Covid-19 response: protecting our borders and New Zealanders from the job losses and excessive costs of further restrictions and lockdowns Economic recovery: leveraging our businesses as a way to help Kiwis get ahead Hardship & public safety: focusing on evidence-based support to change the lives of those most in need, and supporting Police to keep our communities safe Housing, infrastructure and world-class cities: making it easier to build houses and freeing up land with greater urgency Technology and post-Covid opportunities: Growing our tech sector to create high-paying jobs and world-leading companies

Ms Collins said the current Government has been too focused on working groups and talk rather than getting things done.

“We owe it to future generations to make sure New Zealand delivers for them.

“The National Party under my leadership will be relentlessly focused on the things that will make New Zealanders’ lives better.”

