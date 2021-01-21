Cambridge International Releases Results For November 2020 Series

Press Release – Cambridge Assessment International Education

In a year like no other, Cambridge International has released the Cambridge International AS and A Level results of its November 2020 series on time, to thousands of schools around the world. Cambridge International received nearly 20,000 entries and has provided results to nearly 6,000 candidates from schools across New Zealand.

The most popular subjects for students in New Zealand for Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects are Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Roger Franklin-Smith, Senior Country Manager, New Zealand at Cambridge International, said: “2020 has been a transformational year and has had a huge impact on teaching and learning across the world. A key priority was ensuring that Cambridge International students across New Zealand stayed safe, but could progress with their education. The hard work of students and their teachers is evident in the results.”

Ben Schmidt, Regional Director, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Cambridge International, said: “I would like to thank our schools and teachers for the huge amount of effort they put into supporting students through the November series. I hope students across New Zealand can now move forward with their lives, and come through this experience stronger and more resilient, after what has been a very challenging time for everyone.”

2020 was quite a year for students with schools closed nationally for seven weeks in late March and Auckland students spending a further three weeks learning from home in August. In a recent survey by Cambridge International respondents agreed that perseverance (76%) and critical thinking (59%) are strong attributes that are taught through Cambridge International programmes. These attributes are reflected in the results of the November 2020 series showing the resilience of students when faced with challenging circumstances.

Last year Cambridge International took the decision to hold exams for its global November 2020 series and engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop robust guidance to help schools run the November exam series safely and securely.

Altogether more than 470,000 grades were issued, to schools in 139 countries, which was an increase of more than 20% compared to last year. This is partly due to some students moving their entries from the cancelled June 2020 exams series to the November 2020 series.

The results for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge O Levels results were released to schools on 19 January 2021 at 06.00 UTC/GMT, and the best and brightest of academia in secondary schools around the country will be celebrated at the 2020 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards on Thursday 18 February in Auckland.

