Auckland Tram: Taxpayers Deserve The Respect Of A Cost-benefit Analysis

“The Government’s failure to even conduct a standard cost-benefit analysis for the most expensive infrastructure project in New Zealand’s history is mind-bogglingly arrogant,” says New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke.

“A cost-benefit analysis should be the first step for any major proposal – but instead, the Government rushed ahead and spent $5 million on reports to work out who to build the thing. “

“The Government’s plan to choose the contractor first and do the cost benefit analysis later stinks of railroading a pet project through Cabinet regardless of the value for taxpayers. It’s a recipe for ‘Think Big’ waste.”

“We’re calling on the Government to heed Treasury’s advice and not only conduct a cost-benefit analysis, but release the findings so that New Zealanders can have their say before a commitment of billions in taxpayer money is made.”

