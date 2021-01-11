Auckland Pride Confirms Largest Programme InFestival History For 2021 Pride Month

Press Release – Auckland Pride Festival

Auckland Pride Month will be full to the brim this February with a massive 203 events taking place in all corners of Tāmaki Makaurau. With its largest programme ever, Auckland Pride have added over 150 events, showcasing the diversity and excitement of the city’s rainbow communities to come together to celebrate and fight for progress.

Among the highlights of the full multi-genre programme are new shows added to the programmes at Basement Theatre and Q Theatre, and Auckland Live have added a series of shows at the Civic Wintergarden, ensuring that the Aotea Arts Precinct will be alive with Pride this February. Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki play host to a series of family friendly events, with performances and workshops happening across the Pride programme. And Auckland based rainbow focused charities RainbowYOUTH and OUTLine have curated a series of 11 events aimed at bringing their communities together with talks, activities, events, and more!

Auckland Pride Festival 2021 by the numbers:

203 registered events

85% (172) events are free or koha entry

Over 65 venues region-wide

116 events as part of Auckland Council’s Proud Centres, all free or koha entry

39 theatre, comedy, and performance art shows

47 talks and workshops

24 events funded by the Pride & Spark Empowerment Initiative

17 drag shows and vogue balls

7 events at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

7 events in the China Pride Festival

11 events in the Same Same but Different Literary Festival

The biggest Festival ever has been made possible through the support from Auckland Unlimited, NZ Major Events, Rocketwerkz, and Spark NZ, recognising the importance of Auckland Pride’s role in making Tāmaki Makarau a true destination this summer. The city will come alive during February, with the Pride programming contributing to the fabric of world-class events happening right across the region, making the most of stunning summer days.

Acknowledging that the 2020 Festival was one of the last major events in Aotearoa to pass unaffected by coronavirus, Auckland Pride have teamed up with Unite Against COVID-19 to ensure that this year’s events can be celebrated safely. Along with compiling a guide to help producers plan their events under different alert levels, Auckland Pride are encouraging the community to scan in with the provided QR codes at every individual Auckland Pride event, and utilise the free registration service on Eventbrite to assist with contact tracing. Auckland Pride have released their full COVID-19 Plan here.

The full programme is now live on the Auckland Pride website – featuring an eclectic array of performances, exhibitions, film and literature, talks and workshops, sports contests, youth and community events, parties, and much more. Embracing the unique mix of cultures, sexualities, and gender identities of Aotearoa’s diverse LGBTQIA+ communities, the Auckland Pride Festival offers the chance for all to respond with their calls of activism, celebration, inclusivity, and representation during the largest Pride Festival in Aotearoa’s history.

