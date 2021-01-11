Auckland Museum Welcomes Feedback On Its Draft Annual Plan 2021/2022

Press Release – Auckland War Memorial Museum

“The Museum’s Draft Annual Plan describes how we plan to deliver world-class experiences for Aucklanders and visitors to the city over the financial year from 1 July 2021 – 30 June 2022,” says Auckland Museum Chief Executive David Gaimster.

“We are very excited about the year ahead. It will see us fully mobilise our newly revitalised visitor experiences and amenities, which opened to our public in the previous financial year. Our international special exhibition programme will deliver exciting opportunities for Aucklanders to experience the natural, scientific and cultural wonders of the world. And we will continue to deliver a vibrant programme of public programmes for the communities we serve onsite, offsite and online. As Auckland’s War Memorial we will continue to be the gathering place for commemoration and collective memory.”

“Work begins in earnest on our Environment and Human Impact galleries. Informed by the Museums research, the issue of climate change is one which resonates locally and globally. And we will advance our role as New Zealand’s oldest research institution through an exciting programme of initiatives and partnerships outlined in our published five-year Research Strategy. We will work in partnership with communities and knowledge holders to develop concepts for the renewal of our Māori and Pacific Galleries. Through our Imaginarium and Education suite, and through our offsite offer, we will engage and inspire over 100,000 schoolchildren annually by the financial year 2022/23.”

“We want to know what’s important to Aucklanders about the work we do at the Museum and encourage everyone to take a look.”

Information on how to have your say and the Draft Annual Plan can be found on the Auckland Museum website and people can choose to either fill in an online form or make a full written submission.

All submissions must be received by 5pm Monday 8 February 2021. Those who make a submission are invited to be heard in relation to that submission on Thursday 25 February 2021, at Auckland Museum.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url