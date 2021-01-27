Arrest Made Following Manurewa Dairy Aggravated Robbery

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man following an investigation into the incident at a Manurewa dairy where a shopworker was shot this month.

The man, aged 29, was arrested by Police in Manukau this morning and taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated wounding and was due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The victim was discharged from hospital and is recovering well from his leg injury.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Police are unable to rule out further arrests being made.

“This was an alarming incident where an innocent member of the public was attacked in their place of work,” says Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

“This was an isolated event which we know caused concern for members in our community and we hope today’s arrest provides them with some reassurance.”

As the matter is before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further.

