6 New Cases In 2 Days Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are 6 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement on 3 January 2021.

There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases:

· One case arrived on 2 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 31 December from the United States of America. This person tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and is in a Christchurch quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 27 December from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 22 December from South Africa via Qatar. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person was a close contact of a confirmed case and tested positive at day 15. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are a range of reasons why a person may receive additional tests outside the routine testing. For example, if they are symptomatic, a potential contact of a case, or travelling within a travel bubble of a confirmed case.

Sixteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,830.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date to 1,419,361.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,429,400 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 147,878,633 and users have created 5,968,002 manual diary entries.

We are seeing a notable drop-off in people using the Covid Tracer App. The Ministry would like to remind all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the globe we need to remain vigilant so we can continue to enjoy the conditions which we are lucky enough to be living under today.

Use the app, stay home if you are unwell, maintain stringent hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

It is especially important to use the app when you’re on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited. Keep your phone handy to make signing in quick and easy.

Turning on Bluetooth functionality will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19. Find out more here.

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Thursday 7 January.

