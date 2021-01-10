Comments Off on 10 COVID-19 Cases In 2 Days At Border

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are 10 cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since our last media statement on Friday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border cases

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/ quarantine location 5 Sept Pakistan United Arab Emirates Completed isolation/2 negative tests. Tested now for pre-departure travel Christchurch Note: This person completed isolation and returned two negative test results in September. The person was recently retested as a pre-travel requirement and returned a weak positive indicative of an historical infection. 3 Jan Japan Around day 12/routine testing Auckland 7 Jan United States Around day 7/contact of a case Christchurch 9 Jan UK United Arab Emirates Around day 1/contact of a case Auckland 10 Jan Scotland United Arab Emirates Around day 5/symptomatic Auckland 12 Jan United Arab Emirates Malaysia Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 12 Jan Yet to be determined United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 14 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 0/1/routine testing Auckland 14 Jan South Africa United Arab Emirates Around day 1/contact of a case Auckland 14 Jan South Africa United Arab Emirates Around day 1/contact of a case/symptoms Auckland

Four cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 82. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,900.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,463,890.

On Friday 3,325 tests were processed and yesterday there were 3,488 tests processed.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,635 tests processed.

Over the summer break the Ministry of Health continues to encourage people with any COVID-19 symptoms to get assessed for testing by contacting their doctor or calling Healthline. Healthline is free and available 24/7. Medical professionals are best placed to assess whether a test is needed.

New pre-departure testing requirement

The first travellers from the UK and US under the new requirements for pre-departure testing arrived into New Zealand over the weekend, with Customs reporting very high levels of compliance.

The Ministry recognises the extra effort required to comply and thanks these individuals very much for their contribution to helping keep New Zealand’s borders safe.

From 11.59 pm Friday, travellers from the United States and United Kingdom must produce a negative test result for COVID-19 or a signed medical exemption upon landing in New Zealand.

This measure is in addition to travellers arriving from the United States and the United Kingdom requiring a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving into managed isolation and staying in their rooms until a negative test result is returned.

Pre-departure testing will soon be expanded to include all countries excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations. These additional requirements have been put in place to further strengthen our border, to protect New Zealand from COVID-19 and new emerging variants.

More detailed information for travellers can be found on the

United Against COVID-19

website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,446,396 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 154,086,831 and users have now created more than 6,226,200 manual diary entries.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry will continue to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The next release will be on Monday.

