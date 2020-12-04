WIFT NZ Awards 2020 Winners
Press Release – Women in Film and Television
Women In Film & Television (WIFT NZ) is pleased to announce the recipients for the 10 award categories of the WIFT NZ Awards 2020, held tonight at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland.
SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer
presented by Dr Suzette Major, Director SAE Institute, and Dr Julia Reynolds, Head of Screen Production, SAE Institute
> to Kayleighsha Wharton for her uncompromising professionalism as a production and location manager, and the incredible humanity and care she brings to her job.
South Pacific Pictures Award for Achievement in Film
presented by Kelly Martin, CEO, South Pacific Pictures
> to Pietra Brettkelly – for creating unique, intimate, beautiful cinematic works that open a window into another world.
Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award
presented by Fiona Thomas, Imagezone General Manager, and Dean Thomas, Company Director
> to Sharon Menzies – for her savvy and successful work in film financing, and her tireless contribution to the screen industry.
Images & Sound Award for Success in Television and Digital
presented by Narelle Ahrens, Foley Artist at Images and Sound
> to Annabelle Lee-Mather for her powerful work crafting and sharing award- winning indigenous stories and perspectives.
Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the New Zealand Screen Industry
presented by Ruthe Kenderdine, General Manager, Professional Lighting Services
> to Louise Baker – for her humility, passion, and meticulous hard work in many different industry roles over the past 37 years.
Fulcrum Media Finance Woman to Watch Award
presented by Patricia Watson, representing Sharon Menzies, Managing Director, Fulcrum Media Finance
> to Hweiling Ow – for hitting the big league in the horror genre and her continued success developing projects as a writer, director, and producer.
Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award
presented by Blake Ihimaera, Head of Content, Te Māngai Pāho
> to Stacey Morrison – for her outstanding work promoting te reo Māori as a broadcaster, performer, teacher, and author.
The Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award
presented by Brett Mills, Managing Director, The Queenstown Camera Company
> to Bindy Crayford – for her pioneering spirit and incredible capability and ingenuity as a gaffer, and for being an inspiring mentor to other technicians.
The Weta Group Creative Technology Award
presented by Poppy O’Dowd, client liaison, Wingnut Films
> to Amy Barber – for her inspiring standard of work and, through her company Bespoke Post, for helping change how international sound supervisors see New Zealand.
Great Southern Film & Television Award for Outstanding Contribution to the New Zealand Screen Industry
presented by Phil Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Great Southern Film & Television
> to Kelly Martin – from commissioning and programming to running the country’s biggest production company while being an active member of industry boards, Kelly Martin has been a longstanding champion of New Zealand-made content and a force for change on gender representation in the screen industry.
The full list of finalists is:
Fulcrum Media Finance Award for Woman to Watch
Aidee Walker
Hweiling Ow
Marina Alofagia McCartney
Nadia Maxwell
Vea Mafile’o
SAE Award for Outstanding Newcomer
Amberley Jo Aumua
Kathleen Winter
Kayleighsha Wharton
Matasila Freshwater
Rachel Ross
Images & Sound Award for Success in Television and Digital
Annabelle Lee-Mather
Juliet Peterson
Lisa Taouma
South Pacific Pictures Award for Achievement in Film
Kerry Warkia
Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami
Pietra Brettkelly
Imagezone Entrepreneurship Award
Aliesha Staples
Lara Northcroft
Sharon Menzies
Te Māngai Pāho Te Reo Māori Champion Award
Mihingarangi Forbes
Nevak Rogers
Stacey Morrison
Professional Lighting Services Award for Unsung Heroine of the New Zealand Screen Industry
Louise Baker
Sharon Byrne
Sioux Macdonald
The Weta Group Creative Technology Award
Alana Cotton
Amy Barber
Sabine Laimer
The Queenstown Camera Company Craft Award
Bindy Crayford
Ginny Loane
Tammy Williams
