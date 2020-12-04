Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 South & East First Time Entrant Waste Management NZ Claim Supreme Award

Press Release – Westpac Auckland Business Awards

Waste Management NZ Limited, New Zealand’s leading resource recovery, recycling and waste management provider, have won Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business

Awards 2020 – South & East region.

Waste Management also picked up the Excellence in Innovation Category earlier this evening at the Gala Dinner where the best of business in Auckland’s South & East came together to celebrate and network.

Remarkably, it is the first time Waste Management have entered the Awards, a programme powered by theAuckland Business Chamber which saw over 700 entrants this year.

Waste Management design and operate state-of-the-art waste management and recycling facilities nationwide. Many think of waste management as people that simply pick up and take away their refuse.

Tonight’s winner is much more than that. A large part of their business is focused on recycling, and they are always looking for new and better solutions that are going to best meet the needs of New Zealand, both now and in the future.

Their business also includes waste to energy initiatives; solid waste management; liquid and hazardous waste collection, treatment and disposal. They are the first waste company in New Zealand to measure greenhouse gas emissions and create a carbon footprint reduction plan, which includes capturing and

converting 95% of landfill gas to electricity – it’s not surprise they walked away with the Excellence in Innovation category. With 1,700 team members across 70 locations nationwide, Waste Management are positively making their mark across New Zealand.

“The team are ecstatic. We’re over the moon. Winning this award has topped off an incredible night for the team,” said Adam Weeler, Waste Management’s Sustainability Manager.

“Waste Management are a standout winner and deserve the supreme award tonight. In taking out the Innovation Award they signalled that they are a company focussed on making a difference and they are.”Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.

Other winners from the evening included Vivo, hair salon and skin clinic; Duco Ltd, digital transformation specialists; Ezi Car Rental, a 100% Kiwi owned and operated car rentals, dairy company, Yashili, vehicle hire specialists, Hireace; The Electrical Trading Co (etco), who offer electrical industry employment and training; Citycare, providers of construction, maintenance and management services; and construction and development for social good company, home.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Institutional and Business Banking Simon Power said “The Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the resilience and innovation of Auckland businesses. They’re already playing an important role in New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19, and we are proud to stand

alongside them.”

All winners from the evening will head to the Westpac Auckland Business Awards Best of the Best Awards early next year, alongside the winners of each category in the North & West and Central region.

Westpac Auckland Business Awards South & East WINNERS

Supreme Business Excellence Sponsored by Westpac

Waste Management NZ Ltd

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by ATEED

Waste Management NZ Ltd

Excellence in Marketing, Sponsored by Cordis

Vivo Hair Salon & Skin Clinic

Best Emerging Business, Sponsored by Air New Zealand

Duco Ltd

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery, Sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

EziCar Rentals

Excellence in Strategy & Planning, Sponsored by Nauhria Precast

Hireace and Bargain Rental Cars

Excellence in International Trade, Sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Yashili New Zealand Dairy Company

Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Catalyst.

The Electrical Training Co (etco)

Excellence in Community Contribution, Sponsored by Westpac

Citycare

People’s Choice, Sponsored by Revitalash

home.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url