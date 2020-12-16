on We Aotearoa – Happening This Weekend At Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds

We Love Aotearoa

December 19th at ASB Showgrounds

Free Entry

Whānau Fun Day: 10 am – 3 pm Saturday, December 19th

We Love Aotearoa (r18): 5 pm – 11 pm Saturday, December 19th (ticketed)

We Love VR

December 19th and 20th at ASB Showgrounds

We Love VR is a two-day virtual reality experience boasting the latest technology

We Love VR: 10 am – 3 pm Saturday, December 19th

We Love VR: 10 am – 3 pm Sunday, December 20th

We Love Aotearoa is happening this weekend – don’t miss out on this special celebration for Tāmaki Makaurau!

This free series of events will take place on Saturday, December 19th at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland with an added day of virtual reality experiences on Sunday, December 20th. The event will host a range of activities, performances, and workshops to bring the fun to all ages.

The We Love Aotearoa series have since been shared on Stuff, Urban List NZ, Denizen, Idealog, and more. Keep spreading the word so all friends and whānau can come together and enjoy it’s free festivities pre-Christmas.

Newly announced to the lineup includes Drift King Mad Mike Whiddet who, along with fellow legend Darren Kelly, will be performing drift car displays on the hour 11am-2pm at the event’s Whānau Fun Day.

The We Love Aotearoa series has been organised by a group of international travellers who found themselves based in Auckland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their stay, they have been overwhelmed by the manaakitanga and aroha they have received from the people of Aotearoa. These events are a “thank you to the people of New Zealand” for their efforts to get us to where we are now.

While We Love Aotearoa was postponed from its original date in August due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the group has set a new date to wrap up the year in style on December 19th and 20th.

We Love Aotearoa is happening in three parts: entry and activities are all FREE. Food, beverages and artist merch will be available for purchase on-site.

For updates and more information, make sure you’re following @weloveaotearoa and Weloveaotearoa.co.nz

