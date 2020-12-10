Waipareira Board Stays Intact

Press Release – Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust

Waipareira Chair Ray Hall was returned to the Board at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held at Hoani Waititi Marae, west Auckland, last night.

Ray and fellow Board member Moyna Grace were returned and confirmed uncontested.

Ray, who was voted to the Waipareira Board in 2011 and has been the Chairperson since 2014, said the faith the Waipareira whānau had in him and the Board was humbling.

“This shows me the confidence in this Board and the direction we are setting for Waipareira, is endorsed and supported by this whanau,” Ray said.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us but Waipareira has again been the benchmark, thanks largely to the vision of John Tamihere and work by our frontline kaimahi.

“I’d also like to thank Returning Officer Dayle Takitimu for running a smooth and transparent nomination process.”

Financial highlights of the 2019-2020 Waipareira Annual Report show Waipareira:

• Achieved a clean audit (unmodified audit opinion) for all entities under the Waipareira umbrella

• Ended 30th June 2020 with a group net operating surplus of $5.2 million. This compares against the previous year’s net operating surplus of $3.9 million (32% improvement).

• Total Assets increase from $58.9 million to $65.6 million (11.4% improvement)

• Equity % Group Assets – 74.6% comparing to last year of 73%

• Liabilities % Group Assets – 25.4% comparing to last year of 27%.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the organisation was setting new benchmarks, locally, regionally and internationally. Over the past 12 months Waipareira had deployed Whanau Tahi – it’s IT solution – and Whanau Ora to indigenous and first nation’s people in America, Canada and Australia.

“The only people we can’t convince of just how good our Whanau Tahi IT system and Whanau Ora tools systemic are the beaurecrats in Wellington,” John said.

Copies of the 2019-2020 Annual Report are available here https://www.waipareira.com/te-whanau-o-waipareira-annual-report-2019-2020/

