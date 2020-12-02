Comments Off on Update On Tangowahine Incident:

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander:

Police are continuing with its investigations into a serious incident near Tangowahine yesterday morning.

The man airlifted to Auckland City Hospital yesterday remains in a stable condition.

At this stage, charges have not yet been laid in relation to yesterday’s incident.

However, Police will be considering charges.

Police would like to acknowledge the messages of support received overnight from the community around the welfare of the Police dog who was shot yesterday.

The Police dog is currently in a stable condition after suffering critical injuries to the jaw.

Today, the dog will undergo further assessments by specialist veterinarians at Unitec in Mt Albert around any possible surgeries and recovery.

While Police appreciate the interest, Police are unable to release details of the dog’s name for privacy reasons while the investigations into the incident are carried out.

We will be unable to comment further on this while these matters take their course.

Police are continuing to provide support to our members involved in yesterday’s incident and we are also providing support to the family of the man currently in hospital.

