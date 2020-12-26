on Two People Killed In Clevedon-Kawakawa Road Crash

25 December

Two people have died in a crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash at 7.30pm.

The road remains closed and traffic management is in place.

“This is the second serious single-vehicle crash we’ve had in Counties Manukau District today,” says Inspector Jason Homan.

“In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor.”

“We don’t want to see any more lives lost this holiday period.

We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don’t drive if you’ve been drinking or are fatigued.”

A person remains in hospital in a critical condition following a crash on Princes Street East in Ōtāhuhu this morning.

