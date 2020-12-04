Tiger Brokers Support Farmers Santa Parade

Press Release – Tiger Brokers

The Farmers Santa Parade on Sunday was one of the biggest family events in New Zealand as a highlight of the Christmas season.Leading the parade this year was Grand Marshal Hilary Barry with Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust Chairman Michael Barnett supported by approximately 4,000 participants and Peppa Pig Helium Inflatable and an updated Santa float that has the Big Man in Red riding over the North, South and Stewart Islands.

Despite torrential rain, spirits were not dampened on Sunday, the Tiger Brokers New Zealand team were all smiles as they took part in for the first time at the Farmers Santa Parade. The event is the biggest family event in New Zealand and is a highlight of the Christmas season for many. With the generous support of sponsors like Tiger Brokers New Zealand the parade is a free event, a gift for the people of Tāmaki Makaurau, in what has been a difficult year for many.

Tiger Brokers New Zealand CEO Vincent Cheung was proud of his employees participation, “Just like the team has weathered the uncertainty of 2020 with great attitudes, they were able to brave the weather with enthusiasm to put on a great performance for the crowd. Tiger Trade has seen an increased number of account openings and transactions. In October 2020, Tiger Brokers had opened our one millionth client account.”. With an estimated 200,000 people lining the streets, the Tiger Brokers New Zealand sponsored Disney “Planes” balloon was a favourite of the children watching.

Crowds filled the streets along the 2km route, standing in the rain after scanning a Covid QR code following health and safety requirements. Sunshine filled Aotea Square in the afternoon for Santa’s Party festivities. Hundreds of children and their families were delighted with the free activities in Tiger Broker’s tent; a photo booth, face painting and iconic yellow balloons. The Tiger Brokers staff were delighted to share the holiday spirit with crowds, with one employee saying, “It is great to be part of the Tiger family that is committed to celebrating the season with the community.”

The Farmers Santa Parade is a proud supporter of Paralympics New Zealand with all money raised donated to this worthwhile organisation. -END-

About Tiger Brokers:

Founded in June 2014, Tiger Brokers, NASDAQ listed company (TIGR), is an online stock brokerage. The company is committed to serving the best interests of stock investors and being a gateway to build their global portfolios. In 2017, the company was awarded “2017 Fintech 250” by CB Insights and shortlisted for “China Leading Fintech 50” for two years in a row by KPMG China.

Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited (TBNZ) is a New Zealand registered financial service provider (FSP473106). Tiger Brokers’ feature-rich online trading app is designed for self-directed investors to access the thriving stock markets of US, China and Hong Kong and Australia, to build global investment portfolios.

