Sky Tower Welcomes The All Blacks Experience To Auckland

To celebrate the opening of the All Blacks Experience and welcome the attraction to the SkyCity Entertainment Precinct, tonight and tomorrow night the Sky Tower will light black and white.

The All Blacks Experience is a fully guided, state-of-the-art, interactive showcase of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and all our national rugby teams in black.

“We are thrilled to have The All Blacks Experience attraction call SkyCity Auckland home,” says SkyCity Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ahearne.

“The attraction will create a truly international precinct in the heart of Auckland and further cement SkyCity’s place as the number one entertainment destination in Auckland,” continues Ahearne.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

