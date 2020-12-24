Sky Tower Sends Aroha To Front Line Workers

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tonight, and tomorrow night, the Sky Tower will be lit bright yellow as a tribute to the front-line border workers who are working tirelessly at our managed isolation facilities in the fight against COVID-19.

Many of them will be away from their families working on Christmas Day, and we hope that the Sky Tower lit yellow will shine as a symbol of appreciation for the amazing work they do to keep us all safe.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

