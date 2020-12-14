on Sizeable Coastal Residential Development Landholdings Placed On The Market For Sale

Comments Off on Sizeable Coastal Residential Development Landholdings Placed On The Market For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys

Three substantial residential development landholdings overlooking metropolitan Auckland’s northern-most beach have been placed on the market for sale.

The lots are located in Long Bay on Auckland’s North Shore and are both conveniently situated close to the suburb’s recently developed retail hub, well-established schools, and the expansive beachfront Long Bay Regional Park.

The sites consist of:

251 Glenvar Road – a 3.0-hectare greenfield development site with two zonings – the first being residential – large lot, and the second being residential – single house.

Neighbouring 203 Glenvar Road – a 2.29-hectare greenfield development site with two zonings – the first being residential – large lot, and the second being residential – single house;

and

18 Glenvar Ridge Road – a 3.23-hectare site which is dual zoned, comprising a mix of Residential – Large Lot zone and Rural-Residential, privately positioned atop Glenvar Ridge Road.

The adjoining blocks at 251 Glenvar Road and 203 Glenvar Road are being marketed for sale as one unit, however they can be purchased individually. The properties are being offered for sale by private treaty through Bayleys Auckland, with offers closing on March 12, 2021 unless sold prior, and managed by Layne Harwood and Michael Nees.

Harwood said the landholdings at 203 Glenvar Road and 251 Glenvar Road straddled two sub-precincts within the Long Bay locale, known as Sub-precinct B and Sub-precinct D under the Auckland Council Plan.

“The Sub-precinct B classification allows for the subdivision of lifestyle-block sections with a minimum size of 5,000 square metres. Meanwhile, the Sub-precinct D format permits subdivision of the existing blocks into sections with a minimum size of 600 square metres,” he said.

“For 203 Glenvar Road with its rural character and bush areas in the upper part of a valley, the Sub-precinct B overlay allows for development in the upper valley, and higher intensity subdivision fronting the main road and reserves under Sub-precinct D regulations.

“Meanwhile next door, the Sub-precinct D portion of 251 Glenvar Road is close to already developed homes in the Awaruku/Glenvar neighbourhoods, and directly across the road from a residential mixed housing suburban zone.”

An initial subdivision development plan shows that up to 22 sections could be built across 203 & 251 Glenvar Road. Each of the two blocks could have their own right-of-way access servicing the new sections.

“Meanwhile, for 18 Glenvar Ridge Road, the large lot zoning would allow, subject to appropriate council consents, the establishment of up to seven larger sections. The land is undulating, with sea views to the east, and down to the upper reaches of Vaughan’s Stream to the north,” Harwood said.

“The site slopes from the road ridge level down through various vegetation and potential building platforms to the lower reaches which are planted in mature trees and face onto a vegetation conservation area which must be preserved, within any development plans.”

In addition, there is a large two level, five-bedroom house situated to the upper level of the property which is in reasonable condition and enjoys excellent views. The dwelling is likely to be retained within any development or could form the core of a larger lifestyle block offering.

Mr Nees said that with Long Bay representing the eastern point of Auckland’s current metropolitan northern boundary, the three residential development landholdings for sale offered a blend of both urban and countryside living – with the added bonus of being in a coastal location and are rare in this locality.

“With a selection of food and beverage outlets, and underpinned by a New World supermarket, the retail hub of Long Bay Village is now well established to serve its immediate neighbourhood and community. Alternatively, the bigger Albany retail sector is some 10 minutes’ drive away, while Central Auckland is a 27-minute commute off-peak” Nees said.

Long Bay Primary School is situated immediately at the back of the Glenvar Road addresses, with Long Bay College some 500 metres away.

The three land parcels being marketed for sale are owned by reputable property development company Templeton, which owns and develops property around New Zealand, including large sections of development land in Long Bay; the Long Bay Village retail hub; residential development land in Stonefields, Mount Wellington; and at Flat Bush on the city’s southern fringe – to name a few.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url