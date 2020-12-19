on Serious Crash, Southern Motorway, Epsom – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on Auckland’s southern motorway, northbound, near the Gillies Avenue on-ramp.

Police were called about 5.20am.

One person was seriously injured.

Two lanes are currently closed as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route, if possible.

