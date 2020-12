on Serious Crash, Pukekohe – Counties Manukau

Comments Off on Serious Crash, Pukekohe – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

04 December

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a tree on Helvetia Road, Pukekohe.

Police were called about 9.30pm.

Initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured.

Traffic management is in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url