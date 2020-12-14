Comments Off on Residential Water Restrictions Ease Today To Allow Controlled Hose Use

Press Release – Watercare Services

Aucklanders can now use hoses fitted with trigger nozzles, but Watercare is urging its customers to keep up the good water savings habits they’ve developed in the wake of this year’s drought.

The adjusted residential water restrictions take effect from today.

Watercare acting chief executive Marlon Bridge says Aucklanders have made phenomenal water savings over the past six months, which is partly why restrictions can be eased this summer.

“Now we can wash our cars and houses and water our gardens with a hose, as long as you have a trigger nozzle attachment – just remember we can’t leave it unattended.

“Using a trigger nozzle means there’s no wastage as we water different parts of the garden, or go to turn the tap off. It’s a reminder that water is precious, and we need to use it wisely.”

Water blasters can also be used as these are fitted with trigger nozzles. However, sprinklers are still not permitted under the new rules.

The restrictions apply to anyone connected to the metropolitan water supply network.

Bridge says while Auckland’s total water storage is still below where it would normally be in December, the city’s water supply is in a relatively strong position.

“Today our dams are 72 percent full. The work we have done to bring on an additional 30 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River and a Pukekohe bore means we are less dependent on our dam storage. However, they are still our most important water sources, so we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Aucklanders are tracking really well with their water use – our seven-day rolling average is 413 million litres a day, which is well below our December target of 437 million litres a day.

“We just need to keep up the good work as the days get hotter. Keep your showers to four minutes, and only water your garden when it needs it.”

Work to bring the Hays Creek Dam in Papakura back to service will continue over Christmas and New Year, with the construction on a new treatment plant nearing completion. The plant is expected to be commissioned in January. It will first provide up to 6MLD, with another 6MLD to come at a later date.

