PRADA America’s Cup Christmas Race… Sunday’s Sorted!

Tomorrow (Sunday) is the last chance to watch Emirates Team New Zealand race against all three challengers – American Magic, INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – on Auckland’s stunning Waitematā Harbour as the PRADA Christmas Race is contested.

This will be the last time supporters will be able to see Emirates Team New Zealand compete before the 36th America’s Cup Match from 6-21 March next year.

With the racing closer to the shore than ever before, spectators have enjoyed spectacular viewing from prime vantage points, making this one of the most accessible events in the Cup’s recent history. Whether you’re keen to watch on-land, on TV, online, in the America’s Cup Race Village or even on the water, there are plenty of ways to experience the excitement and vibrancy of the day.

The sailing is just the start of the action, there’s also a range of activities taking place across the city.

The America’s Cup Race Village is buzzing with the chance to have a go on sailing simulators, pre-race chats with sailors on the main stage before they leave for the racing, great New Zealand food and beverages, and two big screens playing the action, one in Silo Park and the other at Te Wero Island.

Big screen entertainment and more can also be found at Aotea Square as part of Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square. Catch the action and some summer vibes at I Love Takapuna Beachside Grandstand and ‘Love your Maunga ki Maungauika’ North Head in Devonport both events are part of the Summernova festival series.

Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination at Auckland Unlimited, encourages Aucklanders and visitors to soak up a fun-filled Sunday that offers something for everyone.

“If you want to take a break from your Christmas shopping, head along to one of the great venues and viewing spots across the city to enjoy the day’s racing and the many family-friendly activities on offer.

“It’s also the last chance to see all four teams race against each other – and if the last few days are anything to go by, we’re in for an incredible day,” Armitage said.

While the course for Sunday’s races will not be confirmed until Sunday morning, up until today, fans have been able to watch the action on Course C from some incredible vantage points on the North Shore and Eastern Bays, including Maungauika North Head (Devonport), Takapuna Beach (Takapuna), Bastion Point (Ōrākei) and Achilles Point (St Heliers).

Watch on land

There are five courses across the Hauraki Gulf and Waitematā Harbour, offering a range of options that cater to different wind directions and weather conditions. On racing days, the course selection will be confirmed at 10AM and advised to the public across a range of channels, including Race Ready for the 36th America’s Cup website and What’s on in Auckland Facebook.

Course selections have a significant bearing on on-land viewing options, so make sure you check the location before heading out to grab your spot:

Course A – visible from Milford Beach, Takapuna Beach and other North Shore vantage points

Course B – visible from North Shore locations including Cheltenham Beach, Narrow Neck Beach and Maungauika North Head, which will be activated tomorrow

Course C – visible from Maungauika North Head, Orakei, Bastion Point and other locations along Tāmaki Drive

Course D – visible from south eastern beaches, including Achilles Point and Glover Park.

Course E – visible from Maraetai and Musick Point.

Watch from the America’s Cup Race Village

The America’s Cup Race Village, located in the Viaduct Marina in the heart of Auckland, will also provide a vibrant, festive atmosphere on race days and beyond. The Village will be open from 9.00AM until 11.00 PM tomorrow. Access to the Village is free and open to the public.

If you’re keen to travel to the America’s Cup Race Village and you have an access need, be sure to read up on Auckland Unlimited and Be. Lab’s accessible guide for racegoers. This includes an overview of accessible features on-site, entrances, transport information and maps outlining key features such as road gradients, information kiosks, accessible toilets and more.

Within the Village and across the city are a network of information kiosks, supported by City Skipper volunteers and NZ Police. These include Karanga Plaza on North Wharf, the Mission Bay Police Kiosk and Queen’s Wharf.

Tune in or watch online

If you can’t make it to the action or prefer to stay local, don’t worry – there are still plenty of ways to experience the racing. The 36th America’s Cup will be broadcast free to air on TVNZ 1 with races livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the official America’s Cup website.

Summary of events tomorrow (Sunday, 20 December)

Auckland Live Summer in the Square, Aotea Square, City Centre. Auckland Live Summer in the Square will be showing the racing on the big screen from 3:00 – 6:00PM, with plenty of family-friendly fun before and after.

Love your Maunga ki Maungauika, Maungauika North Head, Devonport from 2:00 – 6:00PM. Head to the tihi (summit) of Maungauika North Head for prime on-land viewing of the action on Course C. Radio commentary will also be played. Grab a bite from kai stalls, find a spot on the grass and enjoy.

I Love Takapuna Beachside Grandstand, Takapuna Beach, Takapuna Beach from 2:30 – 7:00PM. Pick your spot on Takapuna’s natural grandstand to enjoy the amazing spectacle both in front of your eyes and on the big screen with full commentary. Stick around for live music.

Planning your journey during the events

If you’re heading out to watch the racing, get there early and allow time for travel. Auckland Transport has outlined ways to get to key venues and on-land viewing destinations on their America’s Cup event page. The best way to stay up to date with live traffic and transport information is to download the AT Mobile App where key updates, road closures and other traffic management considerations will be shared.

Watch from the water

And of course, if you plan to get amongst the action on water, be sure to review the event-related rules and restrictions and register for targeted on-water updates each day at americascup.com/on-water-information.

Important reminder

The public are encouraged to scan the COVID-19 QR code upon entering the America’s Cup Race Village and are reminded to follow the government’s health and safety guidelines.

